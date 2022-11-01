Desperation arrived to Jacksonville in this 2022 NFL trade deadline. The Jaguars traded with the Falcons for WR Calvin Ridley, but it is still uncertain if he could play in 2023.

The NFL trade deadline always give the fans huge surprises and this 2022 was not the exception. In one of the biggest blockbuster moves, the Jaguars went for Calvin Ridley, but it is still uncertain if he will be able to play the 2023 season.

Jacksonville is suffering in this 2022 campaign. After eiht games, the Jaguars are in third position of AFC South and it doesn't look like they are going to enter the Playoffs, so they are looking forward to begin the next season.

But even when they are not candidates this year, the Jaguars are making some moves thinking ahead. Now, Jacksonville traded with the Falcons for Calvin Ridley, a player that might not even play in 2023.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Calvin Ridley's trade details

Calvin Ridley is undoubtedly a very good wide receiver, but unfortunately he was not able to play the 2022 NFL season. He was investigated for betting, which of course is prohibited by the league.

After a long investigation, the NFL determined that Calvin Ridley could not play in 2021 and the whole 2022 season. His punishment doesn't end like this as it could increase to being suspended also in 2023, but he could appeal it by February 16 of the next year.

Of course Jacksonville was aware of this situation before trading for him. As it is uncertain if the wide receiver will be reinstated by that date, Jaguars and Falcons agreed to some conditions for this move: