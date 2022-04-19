Jahan Dotson is one of the top wide receivers that will be available in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has everything a franchise needs from a talented young WR, his college career was amazing.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28 and is expected to be one of the best drafts of the last 10 years. The amount of talent that will be available in this year's draft will be like no other edition, but the franchises that have the first picks usually take the best rookies.

Jahan Dotson is one of the big names in the draft, he is the perfect wide receiver who had a perfect career during his college year and if he joins a good NFL team chances are his pro career will be as good as in school .

Wide receivers are the most sought after players in drafts after quarterbacks, but not all of them will have a bright future. Some receivers were busts in the NFL after they were considered big college stars.

How old is Jahan Dotson?

Dotson is 22 years old, he was born on March 22, 2000 in the city of Newark in the state of New Jersey. During his high school year he played football at Nazareth Area High School, Dotson played for that school until his senior year.

Jahan Dotson College Stats

He played for Penn State since 2018, that was a good season for him with 13 receptions, 203 yards and 15.6 yards per reception. The following season, 2019, Dotson caught twice as many with a total of 27 receptions and 488 yards for 5 touchdowns.

2020 was a short year for him due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Dotson took the opportunity to show all his talent with 52 receptions, 884 yards, 17.0 yards per reception and 8 touchdowns. His final season was incredible with 12 touchdowns, 1182 yards, 91 receptions and 13.0 yards per reception.

In which NFL team will Jahan Dotson play?

There are several projections about the NFL franchises that will sign Dotson, the most likely team for him, according to multiple mock draft sources, is the Green Bay Packers. That is the most mentioned team to draft Dotson. But other teams where Dotson could play are Chiefs and Titans.

