Jake Browning’s profile: Age, height, love life, career and all about the Cincinnati Bengals QB

Jake Browning’s rise in Cincinnati has been anything but ordinary. Once a record-breaking quarterback at Washington, he faced years of uncertainty before finally finding himself under the brightest lights of the NFL.

Stepping in when the Bengals needed him most, Browning showcased poise and precision that caught national attention. His journey reflects the resilience of a player who refused to let setbacks define his career.

From his days on the West Coast to the energy of Paycor Stadium, his story continues to unfold. Beyond the stat sheets, there’s more to discover about the quarterback firmly in Cincinnati’s spotlight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How old is Jake Browning?

Jake Browning was born on April 11, 1996, which makes him 29 years old as of 2025. Though not among the youngest quarterbacks in the league, his path to prominence has been gradual.

Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after a game in 2023. (Source: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Advertisement

After years spent on practice squads early in his professional career, his 2023 season finally gave him more visibility—especially once he stepped in following an injury to a starting quarterback.

Advertisement

What is Jake Browning’s weight?

Listed at 209 pounds (approximately 95 kilograms), Jake Browning carries a build that balances durability with mobility — not gargantuan, but enough size to withstand hits in the pocket.

Advertisement

His high school and college days show consistency in this regard: even in Washington, his weight was noted in similar range (a few pounds’ variance depending on source), pointing to a stable frame rather than dramatic shifts in condition.

How tall is Jake Browning?

At 6 feet 2 inches (about 1.88 meters), Jake Browning isn’t among the tallest QBs in the NFL, but his height is very much within the effective range. His stature has drawn occasional critique — scouts sometimes prefer quarterbacks who are a bit taller for visibility over the offensive line — but he has compensated with precision, poise, and quick decision-making rather than sheer physical dominance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Browning’s love life: Who is he dating?

Jake Browning and Stephanie Niles have been a couple since their college days at the University of Washington. Niles, who earned a B.A. in Accounting and Information Systems, currently works as an Information Project Manager at DECKED, a vehicle manufacturing company.

In addition to her professional role, she co-founded 7th Street Swim, a sustainable swimwear brand based in New York City. Their relationship has been a constant throughout his football journey, from his time at Washington to his NFL career.

Advertisement

In November 2024, he proposed to her on a Malibu beach, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Despite the challenges of his demanding schedule, Niles has been a steadfast supporter, often attending games and sharing moments from their life together on social media.

Advertisement

Jake Browning’s family

Jake Browning hails from Folsom, California, where he was raised by his parents, Ed and Jennifer Browning. His father, Ed, was a quarterback at Oregon State, providing Jake with early exposure to the game.

Advertisement

Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass during a game in 2025. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Browning family’s influence is evident in Jake’s work ethic and perseverance, qualities that have been instrumental in his athletic development. Jake has two younger sisters, Hailey and Ella, who have been supportive of his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their presence at games and family gatherings underscores the close-knit nature of the Browning family. In December 2023, his family joined Joe Burrow’s parents in the Bengals’ suite at Paycor Stadium, highlighting the camaraderie and mutual support among teammates and their families.

Jake Browning’s career highlights

College career at Washington (2015–2018)

Record-breaking quarterback: He became the most prolific passer in Washington Huskies history, setting numerous school records, including career passing yards (12,296), career touchdown passes (94), and career total offense (12,540).

Advertisement

2016 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year: In his sophomore year, he led the Huskies to a 12–2 record and a College Football Playoff appearance. He threw for 3,430 yards and 43 touchdowns, earning him the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Advertisement

Heisman Trophy finalist: He finished sixth in the 2016 Heisman Trophy voting, the third-best finish in school history.

Advertisement

NFL journey

Undrafted to practice squad: Despite his college success, he went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a college free agent and spent his first two seasons on their practice squad.

Cincinnati Bengals signing: In 2021, he joined the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad, where he spent the next two seasons honing his skills and preparing for an opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breakout season in 2023: With Joe Burrow sidelined due to injury, he stepped in as the Bengals’ starting quarterback. He completed 71.5% of his passes for 1,868 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first seven starts, becoming the third NFL QB since 1950 with at least 1,500 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 70% in his first seven career starts.

2025 season performance: In Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, he led the Bengals to a 31–27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 18 seconds remaining.