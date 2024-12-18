Not the Lions: NFL legend Bill Belichick reveals which NFC team might reach the Super Bowl

Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick recently appeared as a guest on the Let’s Go podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the Super Bowl and named the Philadelphia Eagles as his top NFC contender ahead of the Detroit Lions.

Speaking about the Lions‘ recent loss to the Buffalo Bills, Belichick stressed the importance of having a good defense to fight for a championship: “That was a game really for both teams. I’d say a little bit of a reality check of whichever team won, obviously Buffalo won, the issues of giving up 40 points are concerning. You can outscore other teams, but it’s hard to outscore all of the teams when you get into playoff football and to go all the way to a championship. I think that was a pretty good affirmation to me that whoever wins this year is going to have to be good on defense. Because these teams can score a lot of points but they also give up a lot of points.”

The Eagles, on the other hand, have impressed Belichick. Their impressive 10-game winning streak, combined with the stellar performance of quarterback Jalen Hurts, has only reaffirmed his belief in their Super Bowl potential. When Belichick was asked which team he believes will excel in the Super Bowl competition, he answered: “Start with Philadelphia. ”

The Eagles’ strong performance in the 2024 NFL season

A strong defensive streak has been a key factor in the Eagles’ success, helping them limit opponents’ offensive output. In recent years, Super Bowl-winning teams have been known for their defensive prowess, and the Eagles are no exception, they rank among the NFL‘s top defensive teams. Maintaining a 12-2 record and showing consistency throughout the season, they haven’t lost a game since September 29, when they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Belichick, six-time Super Bowl champion

One of the standout performers for the Eagles has been defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who has been a dominant force in breaking down offensive lines and pressuring quarterbacks. In addition, cornerback Darius Slay has been a crucial part of the team’s defense. His leadership, experience, and ability to block opposing receivers have played a significant role in the Eagles’ defensive success.

Jalen Hurts: They key to Eagles’ offensive success

While the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive unit has been a key factor in their success, their offense, particularly the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, has been just as pivotal in their rise. Hurts’ evolution as a passer, especially after the early-season drama with A.J. Brown, has been one of the most notable improvements this year. What many feared would be a disruption in the team’s offensive chemistry has, in fact, turned into a strength.

Despite concerns about the relationship between Hurts, Brown, and DeVonta Smith, the trio’s on-field connection has been nothing short of spectacular. Hurts’ ability to read defenses and find the open man has elevated the Eagles’ passing game, an area that had previously been seen as a potential weakness. His understanding of the game, combined with his exceptional decision-making, has made the offense more dynamic and dangerous for opposing defenses.

