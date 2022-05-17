It's been a while since Jameis Winston was on the gridiron. He's worked hard to be back on the field, and he's ready to silence his critics once and for all.

Jameis Winston hasn't lived up to the expectations that come with being the first-overall pick of the NFL Draft. The talent is undeniable, the physical traits have always been there, yet the accuracy and consistency have not.

But Winston is still young enough to prove why scouts were so high on him out of Florida State. He's got a cannon for an arm, can extend plays with his legs, and will have a long leash to showcase his talents.

That's why he didn't hesitate to let everybody in the league know that he's ready to prove his doubters wrong. He's taking over as the Saints' starting QB again after near a season on the shelf with a knee injury:

Jameis Winston Warns The NFL, Says He's Hungrier Than Ever:

“I just got hungrier,” Winston told NFL Media. “I got hungrier, because now it’s just an admiration and a passion I got for the game, but the hunger I had to be back out there with my teammates.”

Winston claimed that being away from the game with that injury was way different than sitting behind Drew Brees. Now, he's eager to be back on the gridiron doing what he loves doing the most:

“As a kid, my passion was always football. But being taken away from the game, I realized that my passion was playing football,” Winston said. “I just missed playing football, being with my teammates, game-planning. Just attacking the field with them."

“This was my first time in my life where — when I first got to the Saints, I got a chance to sit behind Drew, and took everything slowly — but this was the first time I was not in the building. I was really removed from it.”

Brees recently left the door open for an NFL comeback, and the Saints would gladly welcome him with open arms. But now, Winston is ready to fight for the QB1 job and won't let anyone beat him for it.