James Conner injured vs 49ers: What’s the Cardinals’ RB depth chart for Kyler Murray?

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals saw star running back James Conner get carted off the field against the San Francisco 49ers. Now that he is injured, who will be the team’s running back? Who’s next on the depth chart?
Trey Benson was getting snaps already but now will serve as the workhorse. Emari DeMercado is the next guy on the depth chart and will provide depth to the team while Conner comes back.
This is a developing story…
