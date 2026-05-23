NY Giants reportedly hopeful Malik Nabers might be available for Week 1, although Harbaugh remain cautious

Malik Nabers, one of the premier offensive stars for the New York Giants, hopes to be ready for the season opener as John Harbaugh's squad kicks off the 2026 NFL campaign.

Optimism surrounds the New York Giants facilities, as they aim to become contenders in the 2026 NFL season. The G-Men’s offense is already feared, but it could become even more elite if Malik Nabers is available for John Harbaugh from the very beginning.

The situation regarding his knee health still remains uncertain. Although reports out of East Rutherford suggest confidence in seeing the WR available for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, the coach remains cautious and expectant about the situation.

“I’m told [Nabers] has been a fixture in the building. He’s been trying to rehab that thing. The Giants don’t quite know yet whether he’s going to be ready for training camp or when,” the insider Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on ESPN.

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“The hope is still Week 1, but that is not a guarantee. John Harbaugh, the head coach, said this week that it’s just a tricky injury because he had that second surgery, dealing with some of that scar tissue, cleaning that up, and so they like where he is trending, but it’s just one of those situations where they don’t know when he’s going to get on the field.”

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

A before and after for Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus during a Week 4 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last 2025 season, after landing awkwardly during a deep-pass attempt in the second quarter. Following an initial surgery in late October, Nabers underwent a second minor “clean-up” procedure early this offseason to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness in his right knee.

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He is currently working hard every day in the facility through the “grind” of his rehabilitation, and while the Giants remain hopeful that he can return in time for training camp or the Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys, his exact recovery timeline remains uncertain.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

Different options for John Harbaugh in the WR room

It is well known everything Malik Nabers can bring to the New York Giants offense, and how much Jaxson Dart’s numbers could be affected without him on the field. The good news for John Harbaugh and the rest of the Giants is that they still have several high-level options capable of breaking down opposing defenses through the air.

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SWR LWR RWR Calvin Austin III Malik Nabers Darius Slayton Gunner Olszewski Malachi Fields Darnell Mooney Beuax Collins Jalin Hyatt Isaiah Hodgins Xavier Gipson Ryan Miller Dalen Cambre

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