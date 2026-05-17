NY Giants reportedly sticking to offensive plan despite Malik Nabers’ setback

Although Malik Nabers' latest medical procedure raises concerns, the New York Giants are reportedly not steering away from their original plans.

Learning Malik Nabers has undergone a second surgery on his knee after tearing his ACL and meniscus last season is far from good news for the New York Giants. It’s not devastating, though. According to reports, the Giants’ timeline for Nabers remains unaffected by the latest medical procedure. In that regard, so does the plan for the offense under John Harbaugh.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a healthy dose of 12, 13, and 22 personnel sets this season, regardless of Nabers’ status,” according to Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated.

Despite the G-Men’s effort to tone it down, there is a growing fear in New York that Nabers may not be fully healthy for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Even if Nabers is cleared to play, some are skeptical about throwing him into action against Caleb Downs and the Dallas Cowboys. The campaign is long, and the Giants can’t risk their No. 1 target.

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Whether Nabers is in or out of the lineup, Harbaugh is expected to experiment with different personnel, and favor tight end-heavy formations. If Nabers is out of the lineup, such plays could become even more common for Jaxson Dart’s offense.

Malik Nabers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

John Harbaugh’s offense

Harbaugh’s offensive tendencies have become common knowledge around the NFL. His offenses are physical and tend to pound the rock until defenses are worn out. Back in Baltimore, Harbaugh had Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson in the backfield, but the tight ends played a crucial role, even when it flew under the radar.

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Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely put the Ravens in an ideal situation to emphasize 12 and 22 personnel, and it’s no wonder Harbaugh brought Likely with him to the Big Apple. Not only does the tight end give Dart a top target—with an even bigger role if Nabers isn’t at 100%—but he is also a presence at the line of scrimmage and can line up virtually anywhere on the field.

Likely joins Theo Johnson, who had strong production in 2025, and the duo could share the field more often than not in Harbaugh’s offense. As for the running backs room, New York has a tank in Cam Skattebo and more versatile options in Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy. Thus, utilizing 22 personnel could allow the Giants to get the best of both worlds.

NY Giants could thrive in 12, 22 personnel

For years, the G-Men’s offense has lacked a true identity. Drafting Nabers assured they got a bona fide elite No. 1 wideout. Dart’s arrival gave them mobility, high-danger opportunities on every single snap, and the flair fit for a team in New York’s market. Skattebo is the running back coaches love and opponents fear.

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Harbaugh may be the final piece needed for the Giants to construct their true identity. The signing of Likely confirmed Harbaugh is bringing what worked for him in Charm City to the City That Never Sleeps.

Even with offseason setbacks and concerns, the outlook is good for the Giants. The sky may be the limit for them, but if the skyscraper city is any indication, there is reason to believe even that can be defied.