NY Giants reportedly feel no urgent need to sign Odell Beckham Jr. in 2026

The New York Giants may have their fair share of concerns about Malik Nabers' health, but that doesn't make Odell Beckham Jr.'s signing more likely.

Though often thought otherwise, there may be no correlation between Malik Nabers‘ health status and Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the New York Giants. The two situations may exist on completely different X and Y axes for the G-Men ahead of the 2026 NFL season. What’s more, recent reports raise troubling news for Beckham Jr. and his wish to return to the Big Apple.

“I think that if John Harbaugh feels Odell Beckham Jr can give them something, they would have made a move by now,” Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated said. “The Giants feel they have enough at the position… They’re going to be patient.”

Nabers‘ second surgery, though dubbed a “clean-up procedure,” does indeed cast doubt on his availability to start the season. But the Giants are sticking to their plan despite Nabers’ setback, and that includes the way they go about their business with Odell. New York believes its wide receiver room is strong enough as is, and frankly, the recent version of Beckham Jr. doesn’t sound as exciting once nostalgia is cast aside.

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NY Giants are in control

Contrary to past offseason storylines, the Giants have all the leverage in talks with Beckham Jr., whose last NFL appearance came in December 2024. New York is in full control, and whatever decision it lands on, it will be made following a thorough review.

Odell Beckham Jr. at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

With such an injury-plagued history, consistently declining production, and limited appearances, it’s virtually impossible for Odell to reverse his situation. There seemingly appears to be no way for New York to find the shoe on the other foot. The G-Men are in complete control, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change, making a potential reunion all the more difficult.

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That is taking into account John Harbaugh’s appreciation for Beckham Jr. and the impact such a signing could have on the Giants’ brand off the gridiron. Unfortunately, that may be as far as it goes on New York’s pros and cons list.

Odell’s returns looks unlikely

When considering strictly football, however, there seems to be no role available for the veteran wideout in East Rutherford. Perhaps, if injuries take an even bigger toll on the lineup, New York will revisit its decision and retrace its steps. For the time being, it looks like Odell’s return to New York City isn’t on the menu.

The Giants are in no rush, but the fact they are taking their sweet time is a strong indicator. As the report noted, if New York truly wanted him back, most signs suggest he’d already be a Giant by now.

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In more ways than one, the prospect of Beckham Jr. returning to town years after his departure for Cleveland and finding success sounds too good to be true. And if the Giants have learned anything from living in the City That Never Sleeps, it’s that such plots tend to do better on Broadway than they do at MetLife Stadium.