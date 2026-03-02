Jaxson Dart shares strong message about his status as NY Giants’ QB1 with John Harbaugh as HC

Jaxson Dart will have a new head coach for the 2026 season, and he recently revealed how well he and John Harbaugh have been getting along. According to Dart, the two are already on the same page, and the head coach has been impressed with how the quarterback operates at the line of scrimmage for the New York Giants.

“He loves the way that I play the game,” Dart said. “And I think that was one thing that kind of drew our relationship from a competitive standpoint. Like, he knows how much I love the sport, how passionate I am to go out there and compete at a high level, and he’s the exact same way,” Dart said about his chemistry with his new Giants head coach.

Last season, Dart threw for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns, production that may have stood out to Harbaugh, who has reportedly been encouraged by what he has seen from the young quarterback. Dart also made it clear he is eager to get to work. “So, I can’t wait to play for a coach like him, who instills a relentless mindset — from his coaching staff to his players to the whole organization.”

Harbaugh could further elevate Dart

Harbaugh previously helped develop Lamar Jackson during their time together from 2018 to 2025, and he could have a similar impact on Dart, especially considering the praise he offered in January about his new quarterback.

“I like the way he plays. I like his talent, skill set… but more than that, I like who he is and what he’s about. To me, he’s about football. This young guy loves football,” Harbaugh said on January during his introductory press conference with the Giants.

It is worth noting that during his tenure with the Ravens from 2008 to 2025, Harbaugh played a key role in the franchise’s sustained success, consistently keeping the team in playoff contention despite injuries to key players. Before his arrival, the team had appeared in just four postseasons, winning Super Bowl XXXV. Under Harbaugh, they captured another Super Bowl title and made 12 playoff appearances.

Dart has no NFL playoff experience, but if he is truly ready to work alongside Harbaugh, he could find early success similar to what Jackson experienced in 2018. In his first season under Harbaugh, Jackson led the team to the playoffs and threw two touchdowns in a postseason game.