NY Giants’ Calvin Austin out for the season: How does the WR depth chart shape up in East Rutherford?

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants will have to rework their wide receiver corps following the serious injury suffered by Calvin Austin during the team’s latest practice.

The New York Giants’ facilities witnessed a tough moment during the team’s latest practice, as Calvin Austin was unable to finish the session due to injury. According to NFL insider Jordan Raanan on X, the wide receiver will miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL.

As a result, Braxton Berrios now emerges as the primary option at the position, following an impressive training camp with the G-Men. Further down the depth chart are Dalen Cambre and Xavier Gipson.

Jaxson Dart’s other primary options through the air are Malik Nabers and veteran Darius Slayton. Behind them, players such as Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Odell Beckham Jr. are expected to play prominent roles.

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Confidence in the Giants’ WR room

The loss of Calvin Austin could have been a major blow for the Giants, not only from a football standpoint but also emotionally. However, based on Matt Nagy’s comments to the media, there is still plenty of optimism within the organization regarding the rest of the wide receivers on the roster.

Matt Nagy on Calvin Austin III:



“It would be a disservice to him if I said it wasn’t a blow. But I think the beautiful part of what Harbs has done with us as a staff and as a team – his message this whole time has been positivity. The next guy’s gotta step up and play” pic.twitter.com/7VuF1Wl1Gg — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) August 25, 2026

“It would be a disservice to him if I said it wasn’t a blow. But I think the beautiful part of what Harbs has done with us as a staff and as a team – his message this whole time has been positivity. The next guy’s gotta step up and play,” the offensive coordinator said.

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More roster moves for the Giants

With a new NFL season just around the corner, the New York Giants continue to make moves with an eye toward the future. This time, one of their veteran guards will no longer wear the Big Blue colors.

According to the insider Ian Rapoport on X, Joshua Ezeudu is heading to the Kansas City Chiefs to help protect Patrick Mahomes, while John Harbaugh’s Giants received a 2028 seventh-round pick in exchange.