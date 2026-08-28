NY Giants’ Tyrone Tracy Jr. faces possible roster cut without fear

Tyrone Tracy Jr. could be part of many roster cuts with the New York Giants.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. understands that the upcoming roster deadline could determine his future with the New York Giants, but the running back remains confident that he will ultimately get the outcome he wants.

Tracy has found himself under significant scrutiny during the preseason after making two costly mistakes in consecutive games. His missed assignment against the Minnesota Vikings resulted in a hard hit on quarterback Jaxson Dart, while a fumble against the Miami Dolphins created another major negative moment in the red zone.

Those mistakes have become particularly relevant because Tracy is competing for a roster spot in an increasingly crowded Giants running back room. There’s a lot at stake.

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Will Giants cut Tyrone Tracy Jr.?

Speaking with the New York Post, Tyrone Tracy Jr. acknowledged that the Giants have to evaluate his mistakes alongside everything else he has shown during his time with the team.

“If you’re looking at it from a business standpoint and understand that, ‘This guy made a few mistakes, let’s see what the other guys have.’ When the smoke clears up and everything is done, I think I’ll be where I want to be.”

Tracy’s comments show that he understands the reality of the NFL. Two negative plays can matter when a coaching staff is comparing multiple players for a limited number of roster spots, particularly when those mistakes involve areas as important as ball security and pass protection. At the same time, Tracy clearly believes his overall body of work will be enough to keep him in New York.

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Tyrone Tracy faces tough Giants RB competition

The Giants’ running back room has become one of the most competitive position groups on the roster. Cam Skattebo appears to have established himself as a leading candidate for the RB1 role, while newly acquired Najee Harris brings significant NFL experience to the competition. Devin Singletary is also a trusted veteran who has already demonstrated his value to the Giants.

That leaves Tracy in a difficult position. His mistakes have come at an unfortunate time, particularly because the coaching staff is making final evaluations ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Every snap matters when several running backs are competing for what could be only a handful of roster spots.

However, Tracy’s previous production with the Giants remains part of the equation. The organization knows what he can provide as a runner and receiver, and his ability to contribute on special teams could also help his case.