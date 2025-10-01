Jayden Daniels makes major admission about his return for the Commanders ahead of matchup vs. Chargers

The Washington Commanders currently hold a 2–2 record and will head to Los Angeles next weekend to face the Chargers, with a clear goal in mind: securing another win. The return of Jayden Daniels is crucial, although the quarterback’s availability for the game has yet to be confirmed.

A knee injury has kept the former LSU standout sidelined for his team last two games — a win over the Raiders and a loss to the Falcons. Head coach Dan Quinn remains hopeful that Daniels will be available at SoFi Stadium, though nothing has been announced yet.

On Wednesday, the quarterback saw limited action during practice and, after a brief exchange with the media, shared how he felt physically — expressing his intention to be on the field from the very first snap against the Chargers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I felt good out there and, yeah, that’s the plan,” Daniels said. Marcus Mariota took over the first-team reps, and it still remains unclear who will get the start in Week 5.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

Back on track in the NFC East

With the Philadelphia Eagles showing no signs of slowing their dominant pace atop the division, the Washington Commanders are staring down a must-win scenario this Sunday.

Advertisement

see also Josh Harris' net worth: How much fortune does the Washington Commanders owner own?

A loss would not only open up a potentially irrecoverable gap in the standings, but it would effectively relegate Washington to chasing a Wild Card berth, prematurely derailing their stated mission to dethrone their divisional rivals and capture the coveted NFC East crown.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Commanders?

With the main goal of getting back to the win column as soon as possible, here are the upcoming games the Commanders will face in this NFL season:

@ Los Angeles Chargers, October 5

vs Chicago Bears, October 13

@ Dallas Cowboys, October 19

@ Kansas City Chiefs, October 27

vs Seattle Seahawks, November 2

Advertisement