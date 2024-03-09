The Denver Broncos are in a terrible situation regarding the salary cap as they get ready to release Russell Wilson, taking an $85 million hit in dead money. Head coach Sean Payton wants to start a new rebuilding process, but the cost will be historic.

With the goal of freeing up space, the Broncos also let go of safety Justin Simmons. The defensive player had eight fantastic seasons with the team, but due to financial issues, they had no other option.

Now, in another move that has surprised the entire NFL, the Broncos have made a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns. Here are all the details of a move that leaves Denver practically without stars.

Denver Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns

The Broncos are set to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. In exchange, Denver will receive a fifth-round pick and also a sixth-round pick in the 2024 Draft.

As mentioned earlier, the Broncos are trying to free up as much cap space as possible and Jeudy’s departure will represent around $13 million to do so. Additionally, Denver gain capital for the NFL Draft as they only had six picks due to everything they had to give up to the Seattle Seahawks in the famous trade for Russell Wilson in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Browns are assembling a high-caliber offense with names like Amari Cooper, David Njoku and now Jeudy. The big question is how Deshaun Watson will bounce back from his injury, considering that Joe Flacco had a sensational comeback guiding them to the playoffs.

Despite the veteran’s great performances, the franchise quarterback of the future is Watson, recalling his arrival in Cleveland after another spectacular trade with the Houston Texans. They gave up a lot for him and that gamble has still yet to pay.

With the addition of Jerry Jeudy, there will be no excuse for them not to become Super Bowl contenders, especially helped by a spectacular defense led by Myles Garrett.