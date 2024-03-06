Deshaun Watson has been part of the Cleveland Browns for two years, but his tenure with them has not been the best. Now, the AFC North team could make a shocking decision regarding the quarterback ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

In 2022, the Browns opted to part ways with Baker Mayfield and seek out a new quarterback. The team’s front office sought an experienced player for the position after years without a top-tier option.

The Browns made a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson, surprising many. However, this move has not paid off for Cleveland, as the quarterback has been unable to lead the team to success in his two years in the AFC North.

Joe Flacco is set to return with the Cleveland Browns

When the Browns decided to trade for Deshaun Watson, they anticipated that he would bring about a significant change to the team immediately. Unfortunately, he has fallen short of expectations, and the club is starting to grow desperate as a result.

Between injuries and punishments, Watson has been unable to play an entire season with the Browns. For that reason, they brought Joe Flacco last year, and Deshaun should be worried about it.

Last year, the former Texans player suffered a season-ending injury. The team’s front office decided to sign Joe Flacco to cover his absence, and the Super Bowl XLVII champion did a magnificent job.

In the five regular season games Flacco started, he finished with a 4-1 record. Amari Cooper, star wide receiver of the team, praised the quarterback’s skills, which is not a very good message for Watson.

Now, the team is very interested in Flacco’s return for the 2024 season. The quarterback has revealed that he will meet with the front office to stay with them even though he knows that it will be as Watson’s backup.

However, this is a clear warning for Deshaun. Flacco will be regarded as a top-tier backup and, if Watson doesn’t fulfill the expectation, it won’t be a surprise if the former player of the Ravens takes the team at some point of the upcoming campaign.

How much would Joe Flacco earn with a contract extension with the Browns?

Last year, the Cleveland Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. As a backup, he won’t be able to command a significantly higher salary, but he will certainly seek a better contract for the 2024 season.

Currently, the Browns have only $6.8 million in salary cap space. They will need to clear some of it to offer Flacco an attractive deal, or else he will likely sign with another team in need of a veteran quarterback.