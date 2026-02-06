Dak Prescott sends clear message to Cowboys about lack of Super Bowl wins before 2026 NFL season

Dak Prescott admitted that the burden of not winning a Super Bowl with the Cowboys gets heavier each year. However, in an interview with Clarence Hill Jr, the quarterback remained hopeful that in 2026 his team can be a championship contender.

“It hurts and every year it just means even more. You want to be here and you want to be playing. But, the mindset that I have is that we go through everything for a purpose. You can’t tell me that all these ten years and every experience I’ve had wasn’t for us to be better and get there next year.”

The Dallas Cowboys showed flashes of brilliance during the 2025 season, especially during a stretch of victories that included wins over the Eagles and the Chiefs. In the end, everything ended in disappointment with a 7-9-1 record and missing the playoffs.

Cowboys’ last Super Bowl win

The Cowboys’ last Super Bowl victory came thirty years ago, when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because of that, Prescott understands that the pressure will continue to increase.

“It gets bigger each year that we don’t make it. That’s real. When you have a year like I did as a rookie, you think you’re going to have multiple opportunities to get back. Now, you sit here in Year 10 having opportunities in the playoffs and not doing what you wanted to do as a team and definitely individually.”

Despite the drought, the Cowboys showed promising signs in Brian Schottenheimer’s first year as head coach. The offense looks great with Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and it will be even better if they retain George Pickens by giving him a contract extension. If the defense raises its level, it is very possible that they can be in the mix.

