Jerry Jones announces Cowboys’ new change to defense after Mike Pettine hiring

The Dallas Cowboys were completely taken aback by their shocking, colossal loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, even if the deficit was just one possession. Owner Jerry Jones has never been one to mince words, and that didn’t change after such a disheartening defeat.

Although Jones revealed that the Cowboys don’t plan to fire defensive coordinator Christian Parker, it’s clear that Parker is walking on thin ice early in the season. While his job in Arlington is relatively safe—at least for now—his role on Sundays has changed, as Jones himself told the media. That’s all in addition to the hiring of Mike Pettine to join the defensive staff midway through the NFL season.

Heading into a pivotal matchup against the recently re-energized Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, a lot is on the line. Even though Jones denied underestimating Micah Parsons when he was traded to the Packers, the issue is far from settled. Ahead of such a high-stakes duel, Dallas is changing things up on defense. Parker is moving on from his usual place on the sidelines and will call plays from the booth, instead.

Advertisement

“That’s the main emphasis. We will spend some specific attention to areas. We’re going to coach the defense not on the field, but from above. [Defensive coordinator Christian] Parker is going up above,” Jerry Jones admitted during an interview on 105.3 The Fan. “You should be looking for ways to adapt and make changes to improve. That’s the point of improving from the results we’ve had the last few weeks.”

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys hire Pettine

When news broke of Pettine joining defensive coordinator Parker going forward in the 2026 NFL campaign, many saw it as a sign of Dallas getting cold feet on the hiring of the young defensive mind. However, Jones offered a different perspective.

Advertisement

“I like the move. There had to be something tangible that they came with on Monday. I feel like adding a veteran mind like Mike Pettine is a positive direction,” Jones stated, via 105.3 The Fan.

Cowboys’ defense stats

Dallas has the second-worst defense in the league, statistically speaking. Through the first five weeks of the 2026 NFL season, the Cowboys have allowed 1,977 total yards, an average of 395.4 per game. Only the Detroit Lions have posted worse numbers to start the year.

Moreover, the Cowboys have conceded 136 points, which ranks 26th in the league and translates to an average of 27.2 points allowed per game. As much of an impact as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams are having, it’s plain to see why Dallas is 2-3 and Jones has made a pivotal change to the way the defense operates.

Advertisement

First test for Cowboys after defensive changes

Not only will Parker abandon his post on the sidelines, but he’ll also have a veteran presence in Pettine working alongside him. Whether it pays off remains to be seen, but the first test will come in Wisconsin, where Micah Parsons won’t be playing for the home team, though his departure from the visitors will be revisited time and again.

Key takeaways