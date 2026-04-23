Jerry Jones and Cowboys could trade WR George Pickens during 2026 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys may be entering a new phase in their offseason plans following a major development involving George Pickens. After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his contract situation, the wide receiver is now moving forward in a way that could significantly impact his future with the team.

According to Adam Schefter, Pickens is officially signing his franchise tag, a move that carries important implications beyond just securing his short-term status. “George Pickens is signing his franchise tag. Once Cowboys WR signs his franchise tag, he can be traded anytime.”

That detail is crucial, as it immediately opens the door for potential trade scenarios. While the franchise tag often signals a temporary commitment, it can also serve as a bridge toward a deal elsewhere, especially in situations where long-term negotiations have stalled.

Advertisement

Will Cowboys trade George Pickens?

Yes. With the tag now signed, the Cowboys gain flexibility in how they handle George Pickens’ future. Jerry Jones could keep him for the 2026 season, but the owner also now has the option to explore trade offers without contractual restrictions.

Given the earlier decision not to pursue a long-term extension, the possibility of a trade becomes more realistic during the 2026 NFL Draft. Teams in need of a top-tier wide receiver could view Pickens as an immediate impact addition, particularly with the financial clarity provided by the tag.

Ultimately, this move shifts the conversation from whether Pickens will play to where he might play. As the situation evolves, the Cowboys now hold a valuable asset, one that could either remain central to their offense or become a key piece in a potential trade scenario.