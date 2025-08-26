Jerry Jones goes viral by teasing Micah Parsons’ mother amid contract drama with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the NFL preseason with a record of just one win in three games, leaving fans with mixed feelings about the team’s competitiveness. Despite these concerns, the conversation has largely shifted to Micah Parsons‘ contract renewal, which has become the center of attention. In the midst of ongoing negotiations, team owner Jerry Jones garnered viral attention for a lighthearted joke he shared with Parsons’ mother.

In the team’s last game against the Atlanta Falcons, Jerry Jones was filmed at AT&T Stadium joking to Sherese Parson, Micah’s mother. He quipped, “Now, Micah, why aren’t you out there playing? You act like you want some money or something,” he said. While many saw this gesture by the owner as a simple joke, the ongoing tense negotiations suggested it was a subtle message to the public about the player’s true intentions.

Negotiations for Micah Parsons’ contract renewal with the Dallas Cowboys have encountered unexpected challenges. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that both Parsons and the Cowboys are nearing a stalemate, with tensions rising on each side. Jerry Jones, the team’s owner, remarked that the player’s agents reacted harshly during discussions, highlighting the growing discord.

Despite ongoing negotiations with Micah Parsons for a contract extension, Jerry Jones remains optimistic about reaching a successful agreement. Speaking on Fox News, he even expressed confidence by noting that they are diligently assembling all the pieces of the puzzle to finalize a deal with Parsons soon. However, with just one year left on his current contract, failure to secure an extension could compel the team to consider trading him.

Could Micah Parsons still be part of the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 roster?

Although Micah Parsons was present at training camp, he did not participate in any of the Dallas Cowboys’ three preseason games. It was even reported that he had a back problem that prevented him from playing. However, Schottenheimer reports that the latest tests showed no signs of injury. This cast doubt on his participation in the team’s roster for Week 1.

For this reason, Dak Prescott opens up on the All-Defensive player’s participation with the team against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. “I’ve got confidence. I’ve told ya’ll that way back when. And I’m just going off experience, honestly. No different than mine. I’ve got confidence in that. Just hoping, which I know he is, he’s ready to play,” he said.

Prescott’s response raises more questions than it answers, particularly because his lack of confirmation about playing fuels speculation regarding his physical condition and readiness to compete. Meanwhile, cornerback Trevon Diggs, in an interview with the New York Times, revealed that Micah is determined to be ready for the showdown against the Eagles, emphasizing his relentless efforts to rejoin the team.