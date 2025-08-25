Trending topics:
NFL News: Micah Parsons’ contract situation with Jerry Jones’ Cowboys could get ugly

Micah Parsons’ situation with Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys could take an unexpected turn ahead of this NFL season.

By Matías Persuh

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field.

One of the most talked-about storylines of this NFL offseason has been the ongoing situation between the Dallas Cowboys and one of their biggest stars, Micah Parsons. The All-Pro linebacker remains at odds with Jerry Jones and the franchise, casting doubt over what the future holds for both sides.

A recent chapter in the ongoing saga has been Parsons’ absence from both training camp and the preseason games. What was behind it? According to reports, the former Penn State standout cited a back issue that prevented him from participating normally.

This situation raised concerns for owner Jerry Jones, who hinted that the injury might have been an excuse to speed up Parsons’ push for a move to another team — especially after test results, according to Schottenheimer, showed no signs of an actual injury.

Potential sanction for Parsons

According to Mike Florio from nbcsports.com, since Micah Parsons’ health is reportedly good enough for him to train and play alongside his teammates, the front office could potentially pursue legal measures to compel the player to report. Otherwise, it could be considered detrimental conduct toward the team.

Micah Parsons LB Cowboys

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys lays on a training table.

What measures could the Cowboys take against the linebacker? As a first step, they could suspend him without pay for up to four games. According to Parsons’ latest contract, this suspension would cost him approximately $5.33 million.

Parsons’ current situation

The Dallas Cowboys are in a full-blown crisis as All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade. The stunning move follows a breakdown in contract extension talks between Parsons and the front office. While owner Jerry Jones has publicly denied the rumors, sources confirm Parsons submitted the request directly to the team.

With Parsons holding out of the latest training camp and preseason games, the Cowboys now face a critical choice: mend the relationship with their defensive star or risk losing one of the league’s top talents in a blockbuster deal.

A tough start to the season

Whether Parsons is on the field or not, these will be the first challenges that Dak Prescott and his teammates must face to kick off a new chapter in the NFC East:

  • @ Philadelphia Eagles, September 4
  • vs New York Giants, September 14
  • @ Chicago Bears, September 21
  • vs Green Bay Packers, September 28
  • @ New York Jets, October 5

