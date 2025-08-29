Jerry Jones receives major statement from Draymond Green over the Micah Parsons trade to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys have dominated headlines in recent days after pulling off a shocking move, trading star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the upcoming NFL season. The blockbuster deal was so impactful that veteran NBA star Draymond Green felt compelled to respond directly to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Green, who has been openly critical of Jones in the past, weighed in on social media after news of the trade broke between the two historic franchises. “Wow!!! Jerry didn’t want to pay the money! Good bag, Micah,” Green posted on his X account, sparking even more conversation across the sports world.

Earlier in August, Parsons publicly requested a trade from the Cowboys, citing frustration over stalled contract extension talks. He detailed his position in a lengthy social media post, walking fans through his reasoning and expressing appreciation for his time in Dallas.

This saga had been brewing for months. The Parsons-Cowboys negotiations became one of the league’s most high-profile storylines during the offseason. Green, never shy about offering his opinion, also commented then. “Micah had time today,” he wrote on Threads, highlighting his take on the standoff. True to form, Green once again made sure his voice was part of the conversation.

Why did Jerry Jones let Micah Parsons go?

Reports of locker-room tension and a fractured relationship with the front office had surfaced, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones reverted to one of his signature playbook strategies: looking to reset the Cowboys’ roster.

“Why are they trading him to a team that has knocked them out of the playoffs in each of the last three years? Why are they not looking to deal him to an AFC team so that there would be one less obstacle as they try to use those picks, and Kenny Clark, to try to get back to the Super Bowl? In the end, this is also true, and this came from an NFL executive: Jerry Jones felt like this was his modern-day version of a Herschel Walker trade.”

What Parsons will receive in Green Bay

Parsons has agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The deal will pay him $47 million annually, officially making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

For Dallas, it’s a gamble on reshaping the roster with draft picks and financial flexibility. For Green Bay, it’s the arrival of a generational defensive talent who could tilt the balance of power in the NFC.

