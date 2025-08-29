NFL News: Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys could make another blockbuster trade after Micah Parsons left Dallas

Jerry Jones issued a surprising warning. After the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the team could still make more surprising moves before the start of the 2025 season.

“It not only gives us four first-round picks over the next two years. We not only do that. Nothing says we can’t use some of those picks right now to go get somebody. Don’t rule that out.”

The Dallas Cowboys received two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for Parsons. However, despite Jones hinting that he could make a big splash, the reality is that there aren’t many top players available with less than a week until the opener in Philadelphia.

Who won the Micah Parsons’ trade?

In the short term, the Green Bay Packers appear to have won the Micah Parsons trade. Matt LaFleur now has a rising offense led by Jordan Love and one of the NFL’s best pass rushers on his defense. For many experts, this makes them the biggest threat in the NFC to the Eagles.

However, the major criticism is whether it’s worth paying $47 million to a player who isn’t a quarterback and who, in important playoff games, didn’t perform as expected for the Cowboys in those must-win matchups.

On the other hand, the only way to know if the Cowboys came out ahead in this trade will be to wait two or three years. The big problem for Jerry Jones is that those picks are likely to be late in the first round, and there are no guarantees they will hit on star players.

“Obviously, we did think it was in the best interest of our organization. Not only the future but right now, this season, as well. We’ve gained a Pro Bowl player in an area that we had big concerns in.”

