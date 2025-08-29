NFL News: Brian Schottenheimer confirms if Cowboys’ decision to trade Micah Parsons was unanimous with Jerry Jones

Brian Schottenheimer spoke for the first time about the blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. In a surprising detail, the head coach confirmed whether the decision was unanimous between his staff and Jerry Jones.

“We just went through the whole process. At the end of the day, it was unanimous. It wasn’t an overnight thing. We had talked about it. When you look at a football team, when you can potentially add up to four or five players, it gives you the ability to do some things.”

Obviously, Schottenheimer has to present a united front after the owner’s decision, but there’s no doubt that in his first year leading the team, he has suddenly lost the best player on the roster. Now, the responsibility will fall even more on Dak Prescott and the offense as they try to keep the Cowboys’ playoff hopes alive.

Why did the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

Jerry Jones has publicly said that the reason the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons was because of the great return capital they received: two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

However, other personal reasons were also involved, especially the fact that Jones says he had a handshake agreement with the player that later fell apart because of Parsons’ agent.

Now, Schottenheimer will have to face this new reality. “We are certainly excited about the addition of Kenny Clark. He’s very disruptive inside. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to maximize the picks that we have and that will obviously be the plan.”