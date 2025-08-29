Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Brian Schottenheimer confirms if Cowboys’ decision to trade Micah Parsons was unanimous with Jerry Jones

Brian Schottenheimer has broken his silence on the stunning Micah Parsons trade, revealing whether the Cowboys' blockbuster decision was a unanimous call shared with Jerry Jones or a move driven solely by the team’s owner.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers

Brian Schottenheimer spoke for the first time about the blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. In a surprising detail, the head coach confirmed whether the decision was unanimous between his staff and Jerry Jones.

“We just went through the whole process. At the end of the day, it was unanimous. It wasn’t an overnight thing. We had talked about it. When you look at a football team, when you can potentially add up to four or five players, it gives you the ability to do some things.”

Obviously, Schottenheimer has to present a united front after the owner’s decision, but there’s no doubt that in his first year leading the team, he has suddenly lost the best player on the roster. Now, the responsibility will fall even more on Dak Prescott and the offense as they try to keep the Cowboys’ playoff hopes alive.

Advertisement

Why did the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

Jerry Jones has publicly said that the reason the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons was because of the great return capital they received: two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

However, other personal reasons were also involved, especially the fact that Jones says he had a handshake agreement with the player that later fell apart because of Parsons’ agent.

Advertisement
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends shocking message on why Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to Packers

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends shocking message on why Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to Packers

Now, Schottenheimer will have to face this new reality. “We are certainly excited about the addition of Kenny Clark. He’s very disruptive inside. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to maximize the picks that we have and that will obviously be the plan.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Michael Jordan’s former teammate compares Cowboys’ Jerry Jones situation with Nico Harrison in the Mavs
NBA

Michael Jordan’s former teammate compares Cowboys’ Jerry Jones situation with Nico Harrison in the Mavs

Why Cowboys traded Micah Parsons: Jerry Jones speaks out
NFL

Why Cowboys traded Micah Parsons: Jerry Jones speaks out

Jerry Jones receives major statement from Draymond Green over the Micah Parsons trade to Packers
NFL

Jerry Jones receives major statement from Draymond Green over the Micah Parsons trade to Packers

Jerry Jones issues strong warning to Cowboys about Micah Parsons
NFL

Jerry Jones issues strong warning to Cowboys about Micah Parsons

Better Collective Logo