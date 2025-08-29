Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones issues strong warning to Cowboys about Micah Parsons ahead of game against Packers

The Cowboys will face Micah Parsons as new player of the Packers. As a consequence, Jerry Jones has sent a blunt warning to his team.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones didn’t hesitate and, to the surprise of the entire NFL, traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. This means the defensive star will play against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday Night Football as part of Week 4.

During the press conference explaining why he had let Parsons go, Jones was asked about the Packers-Cowboys matchup now that Micah will be facing Dallas as a rival. The warning was clear for Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff.

“Well, I had to play Emmitt Smith when he was a Cardinal. We know Micah will be problematic. Very problematic. I would suggest that we get ahead and run the ball.”

Advertisement

Micah Parsons Will Play Against the Cowboys

Micah Parsons will play against the Dallas Cowboys on September 28 when the Green Bay Packers visit AT&T Stadium. Naturally, following the blockbuster trade, this game has become one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025 season.

Jones didn’t want to give Parsons a contract extension, and when Jerry started listening to offers, the Packers didn’t hesitate to give two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. In addition, to finalize the deal, Green Bay already had a four-year, $188 million contract ready for Micah, with $120 million guaranteed.

Advertisement
NFL News: Brian Schottenheimer confirms if Cowboys’ decision to trade Micah Parsons was unanimous with Jerry Jones

see also

NFL News: Brian Schottenheimer confirms if Cowboys’ decision to trade Micah Parsons was unanimous with Jerry Jones

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Jerry Jones receives major statement from Draymond Green over the Micah Parsons trade to Packers
NFL

Jerry Jones receives major statement from Draymond Green over the Micah Parsons trade to Packers

Micah Parsons reveals first major decision after trade from Cowboys to Packers
NFL

Micah Parsons reveals first major decision after trade from Cowboys to Packers

Jerry Jones had a historic reason to make Micah Parsons' trade between Cowboys and Packers
NFL

Jerry Jones had a historic reason to make Micah Parsons' trade between Cowboys and Packers

Michael Jordan’s former teammate compares Cowboys’ Jerry Jones situation with Nico Harrison in the Mavs
NBA

Michael Jordan’s former teammate compares Cowboys’ Jerry Jones situation with Nico Harrison in the Mavs

Better Collective Logo