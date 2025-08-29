Jerry Jones didn’t hesitate and, to the surprise of the entire NFL, traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. This means the defensive star will play against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday Night Football as part of Week 4.

During the press conference explaining why he had let Parsons go, Jones was asked about the Packers-Cowboys matchup now that Micah will be facing Dallas as a rival. The warning was clear for Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff.

“Well, I had to play Emmitt Smith when he was a Cardinal. We know Micah will be problematic. Very problematic. I would suggest that we get ahead and run the ball.”

Micah Parsons Will Play Against the Cowboys

Micah Parsons will play against the Dallas Cowboys on September 28 when the Green Bay Packers visit AT&T Stadium. Naturally, following the blockbuster trade, this game has become one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025 season.

Jones didn’t want to give Parsons a contract extension, and when Jerry started listening to offers, the Packers didn’t hesitate to give two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. In addition, to finalize the deal, Green Bay already had a four-year, $188 million contract ready for Micah, with $120 million guaranteed.

