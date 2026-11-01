What happened to Jacoby Brissett and why is he not playing for Cardinals vs Cowboys?

Jacoby Brissett didn't finish the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys under center.

The Arizona Cardinals made a mid-game quarterback change during Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Jonathan Gannon benched starter Jacoby Brissett with 1:35 remaining in the third quarter.

Brissett struggled mightily against Dallas’ aggressive defense, completing just 10 of 23 passes for 119 yards and one interception. Arizona generated only 130 total yards on seven possessions under his guidance and went 0-for-2 in the red zone.

With the Cardinals trailing 17-3, the coaching staff turned to veteran backup Gardner Minshew II to spark the offense. Minshew provided an immediate jolt, completing a pass to Devin Duvernay before Tyler Allgeier broke free for a 63-yard touchdown run two plays later.

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Brissett might have lost his starting spot

Sunday’s benching puts Brissett’s status as Arizona’s QB1 in serious jeopardy for the remainder of the season. Arizona entered Week 8 with a 2-5 record while scoring just 16 points against Denver the previous week. Continued sluggish starts have tested the patience of the Cardinals’ offensive staff.

Gardner Minshew II is in the game for the Cardinals



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If Minshew rallies Arizona down the stretch against the Cowboys, the coaching staff will face immense pressure to keep him under center. Brissett’s inability to sustain drives or capitalize in scoring territory could relegate him to backup duties moving forward.

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Minshew is a more dynamic QB than Brissett

While Brissett operates as a traditional, cautious pocket passer, Minshew brings an unpredictable, gunslinger mentality. He improvises outside the structure of the play and willing takes calculated shots into tight coverage windows.

That aggressiveness immediately changes how opposing defensive secondaries defend Arizona’s receiving weapons. Minshew’s quick release and dynamic energy give the Cardinals a necessary spark that Brissett failed to deliver all afternoon.

Key takeaways

Jonathan Gannon benched starter Jacoby Brissett with 1:35 left in the third quarter.

with 1:35 left in the third quarter. Jacoby Brissett completed 10 of 23 passes for 119 yards and an interception.

and an interception. Tyler Allgeier broke free for a 63-yard touchdown run after Gardner Minshew entered.