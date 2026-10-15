Cowboys steer away from Micah Parsons’ trade ahead of Week 6 SNF vs Packers

Brian Schottenheimer addressed the buzz head-on as the Dallas Cowboys gear up to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

Micah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 NFL season. Still, his ties to Arlington remain, with many believing the star pass rusher is living rent-free in the Boys’ heads. However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a different perspective, which he revealed in the buildup to Week 6’s Sunday Night Football showdown.

The Cowboys can’t seem to move on from the Parsons drama, especially on the eve of their matchup against Green Bay, even if Parsons won’t play as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. As big a game as this feels, Parsons isn’t rushing his return just to face Dallas in a revenge game. Last year, when the two teams met, the game ended in a tie, so both still have a score to settle.

Owner Jerry Jones denied that the Cowboys underestimated Parsons before the blockbuster trade, but that may still not be enough to put the matter to rest. For good measure, Schottenheimer made a blunt statement about how Dallas is handling the whole situation. For the Cowboys, it’s all in the past.

Advertisement

Schottenheimer on Parsons

“Micah [Parsons] is no longer here,” Brian Schottenheimer stated, via NFL insider Ari Meirov. “I’m looking forward to seeing him, but I like the picks that we got for Micah. I think we’ve done some really great things getting those picks.

Brian Shottenheimer of the Cowboys.

“I hope that when it’s all said and done, that goes to show it made a big difference—because I do feel that way. You take a look at the guys that we were able to add to our roster.”

Advertisement

Parsons and Cowboys’ history

On Sunday night, the Cowboys won’t go head-to-head with Parsons, as he has yet to return to practice after tearing his ACL and meniscus last season. However, his departure from Dallas will be a topic revisited countless times and remembered long after the clock hits zero at Lambeau Field.

The two will remain intertwined for the rest of Parsons’ career, as a trade as spectacular and consequential as the one involving the Penn State alum is the kind that defines an entire generation of NFL fans.

Key takeaways

Micah Parsons was traded from the Cowboys to the Packers before the 2025 season.

was traded from the Cowboys to the Packers before the 2025 season. Dallas and Green Bay played to a tie during their matchup last season.

played to a tie during their matchup last season. Micah Parsons will miss the game as he remains on the PUP list.