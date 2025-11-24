Jerry Jones turns heads with major admission about George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb’s future in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are aiming to shake up the NFC East and dethrone the Eagles, and they have plenty of reasons to believe they can. Jerry Jones made an intriguing move by adding George Pickens in the latest offseason, a player who, alongside CeeDee Lamb, has become one of Dak Prescott’s most targeted weapons in the offense.

Now, the situation with the former Steelers player remains a total unknown regarding his future, as Pickens will become a free agent once this season ends. Jones, the owner and master of America’s Team, wants to see both receivers in Dallas in 2026.

“Of course, of course,” Cowboys owner said via the team’s official website, when asked if he wants Pickens in Dallas in 2026. “We are proud to have him and I don’t even want to play games with it. We’d love to have him on the team. By the way, I’d love to have [CeeDee Lamb] on the team. And I know what we’re asking around here, but we sure like the way the combination is really letting us execute on offense.”

Jerry Jones has expressed great enthusiasm about the level these two players are showing on the field, as they have been among the main playmakers alongside Prescott in the Cowboys’ impressive season.

CeeDee Lamb #88 and George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys.

“George has been such an integral part of our story, and he has his story, to a degree that’s our story,” the GM also added. “I’m so proud for him. Everybody on this team is, and he certainly has absolutely been the difference as we’ve played over the last two weeks… it’s something when you’ve got [CeeDee Lamb] and Pickens.”

The impact of Pickens and Lamb on Dallas’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense is heavily reliant on the dual production of wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who together form one of the NFL‘s most dynamic receiving duos.

Through 11 games, Pickens has emerged as a top vertical threat, posting 67 receptions for 1,054 yards and 8 touchdowns, while Lamb has complemented this with 44 receptions for 632 yards and 2 touchdowns, primarily operating closer to the line of scrimmage. Their combined ability to win at all depths is crucial to Dallas’s offensive success and dictates how opposing defenses must try to contain the passing attack.

Will both receivers stay in Dallas next season?

The Dallas Cowboys have one major contract decision settled and one highly urgent one approaching for their star receivers. CeeDee Lamb is secure for the long term, having signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension in August 2024 that keeps him with the team through the 2029 season.

However, the focus now shifts entirely to George Pickens, who is currently playing on the final year of his rookie deal. With Pickens set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, signing him to a major contract extension is the Cowboys’ most pressing financial priority to keep their dynamic duo intact.

Chasing the Playoffs

Brian Schottenheimer’s team have dramatically improved their NFC East standings after Cowboys beat Eagles, solidifying their position for a playoff spot. Having won a crucial divisional contest, the team now holds significant momentum and tie-breaker advantages as they enter the final stretch of the season.

To secure a postseason berth, the Cowboys must maintain their high level of offensive efficiency and defensive consistency demonstrated in the win, ensuring they do not drop crucial games against non-divisional opponents.