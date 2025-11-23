NFC East standings after Cowboys beat Eagles: Can Dallas still make the 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys continued their momentum with a win in Week 11 and have now secured another victory in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Their status for reaching the playoffs has slightly improved, but they still do not have a guaranteed spot.
The Cowboys won the game against the Eagles by a narrow margin and now hold a 9% probability of making the playoffs, a notably low number. However, the fact that they are not yet eliminated means that hope is still alive for the team.
