Dallas Cowboys know exactly what to do to win against the Kansas City Chiefs after beating the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys demonstrated their unwavering commitment to making a playoff push this season with their recent victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer conveyed a clear message to the media about their strategies for overcoming the Kansas City Chiefs, their Week 13 adversary.

“The ball’s going to keep coming his way [CeeDee Lamb]. When we start drawing up plays for KC, I’ll give them a heads-up: There’ll be a lot going to 88,” Schottenheimer stated to reporters following the game against the Eagles.

Lamb wasn’t at his best against Philadelphia, registering 75 receiving yards with four receptions out of 11 targets, with his longest reception spanning 48 yards. Despite his underwhelming performance against the Eagles, the fan base remains cautiously optimistic about the playoffs following their Sunday victory.

The triumph over the Eagles has the Cowboys reassessing their playoff ambitions. Regardless of their current standing, the formula for success is straightforward: they must continue winning, starting with their upcoming battle against the Chiefs, who similarly need a victory to bolster their playoff hopes.

Lamb’s disappointing stats this regular season

Although Schottenheimer has shown support for him, CeeDee Lamb has drawn criticism from fans for his recent performances. Among the most concerning statistics this season are his three dropped passes against the Eagles and a mere two touchdowns scored throughout the season.

Despite failing to score against Philadelphia and missing a clear touchdown opportunity that slipped through his fingers, the most gratifying outcome for supporters is the Cowboys’ victory, keeping them competitive in the NFC East standings.

The anticipated clash against the Chiefs

As the Cowboys prepare to face the Chiefs, anticipation is mounting for the Thanksgiving matchup. With both teams needing a win to sustain their playoff aspirations, the game is generating significant interest among both fan bases.

With Isaiah Pacheco’s status uncertain due to an injury sustained against the Indianapolis Colts and Xavier Worthy still in progress to a full recovery, the Chiefs approach the upcoming game against the Cowboys with anticipation, knowing that a loss could jeopardize their playoff prospects.

