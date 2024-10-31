If the 2024 NFL season wasn’t challenging enough for Aaron Rodgers, it now will be. The New York Jets quarterback has lost a key teammate for the upcoming games.

Despite a promising roster, the New York Jets have disappointed this 2024 NFL season. Now, the team faces another setback, with a key player from Aaron Rodgers‘ offense out for several games.

The Jets haven’t had a successful season in recent years. In 2023, the AFC East team traded for Aaron Rodgers, hoping a top-tier quarterback would turn things around.

Unfortunately, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in his debut. While he’s now fully recovered, the team has continued to struggle and has yet to reach its potential.

Jets place key Aaron Rodgers offensive weapon on injured reserve

Many fans are still waiting for the Jets to become the dominant team everyone expected. Last year, the team brought in Aaron Rodgers and built an offense with players he requested, including several former Packers teammates.

The front office went all out, signing players Rodgers wanted, yet the offense hasn’t delivered as hoped despite the added talent.

One of those requested players was Allen Lazard. The wide receiver played alongside Rodgers with the Packers for five years before joining the Jets with him in 2023.

In 2023, Rodgers couldn’t play alongside Lazard due to his Achilles injury. Now, Lazard will be sidelined for several weeks and can’t support Rodgers on the field for the upcoming games.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 14: Allen Lazard #10 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Jets announced Allen Lazard suffered a chest injury, sidelining him for at least four games. The team has placed him on injured reserve, hoping to have him back by Week 13.

Which games will Allen Lazard miss?

With Lazard on injured reserve, he will miss the next four weeks. Fortunately for the Jets, their bye week is in Week 12, so Lazard will be out for only three games.

Week 9 vs. Houston Texans

Week 10 @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts

