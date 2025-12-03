Jim Harbaugh reveals key injury update on Justin Herbert ahead of MNF between Chargers vs Eagles

The NFL season’s finale is slowly approaching, and many teams are still battling for a spot in the upcoming playoffs. Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers, led by Justin Herbert, are one of them, and to take the next step, they’ll have to do no less than beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming Monday Night Football clash.

Herbert had to undergo surgery on one of the fingers of his left hand this past Monday, and while he was seen at the facilities, he won’t be taking any practice reps alongside his teammates.

Additionally, according to insider Adam Schefter via his X account, the Chargers have not definitively confirmed whether the QB will be able to suit up at SoFi Stadium, leaving his availability for this crucial matchup still uncertain.

If Justin Herbert isn’t 100% ready for the game against the Eagles, his primary backup, Trey Lance, will take the field in his place. The Chargers will have to win no matter what to keep pace with the Broncos in the AFC West race.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers’ actual playoff chances

Although the Chargers have had an outstanding season so far, racking up eight wins and four losses, they still remain a step behind the AFC West leaders, the Denver Broncos.

Monday Night Football presents an excellent opportunity for the team to move closer to securing a playoff spot. A victory over the current Super Bowl champions would give Jim Harbaugh’s squad a 76% chance of making the postseason, according to the NFL’s official site.

Conversely, if the game ends in a loss for the Chargers, their chances of making the Wild Card would drop to 51%. While not a dramatic decline, it would nonetheless push them further away from contention.

What’s next for the Chargers?

Following their MNF matchup against the Eagles, the Chargers embark on a notoriously difficult stretch that will severely test their playoff mettle. Their remaining schedule includes crucial road games visiting the Chiefs and the Cowboys in Week 16.

They also host the Texans before concluding the season with another tough road trip to face the Broncos. This sequence of opponents highlights a challenging path ahead for the team.

