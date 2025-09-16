Jim Harbaugh speaks out on Khalil Mack injury that could worry Chargers fans

Jim Harbaugh is probably very happy after winning another game. Week 2 was a great one for the Los Angeles Chargers, but it also left fans scared after seeing Khalil Mack‘s arm injury, which the head coach said they would wait for the MRI results on.

Harbaugh didn’t have much to say after the Chargers’ victory over the Raiders. He referred to the MRI that will take place on Tuesday, September 16, and from there on out they will “see where it takes us,” but he didn’t say who could replace the defensive player if he can’t return for the other games.

In the video of Mack’s injury, you can clearly see that his elbow is severely compromised. David J. Chao of ProFootballDoc commented on this, predicting a “left elbow subluxation/dislocation. Hard to return today but can in coming weeks with brace. No surgery despite torn elbow ligaments. To xray to rule out radial head fracture.”

Will the Chargers’ Defense Suffer Without Mack?

So far this season, the Chargers’ defense is in the top 20 after only two weeks. With only 30 points allowed in two games, they have an average of 15 points per game. Without Mack, things could get slightly complicated for the team, especially since he was healthy for almost the entire season last year.

In 2024, the Chargers were the number one defense in the NFL according to Pro Football Reference. At least during the regular season, they allowed 17.7 points per game, and Mack appeared in 16 games, meaning he only missed one game all year.

The Next Three Games

At least for the next three weeks, the games will not be so complicated for the Chargers’ defense, with or without Mack. They will have to face the Broncos, Giants, and Commanders. Two of those games are at home, so they will have a certain advantage and time to make adjustments without Mack on defense.

