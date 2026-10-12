Jim Harbaugh takes accountability after Chargers 0-5 start with late-game debacle vs Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers are the most underwhelming team in the 2026 NFL season and after losing to the Denver Broncos head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking accountability.

The Los Angeles Chargers lost yet another game this season, so their record is now 0-5. However, there was a key moment that might have cost the team the game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking full responsibility.

The fourth quarter had 10:33 left to play and the Chargers were up 17-10 on the scoreboard. There was a 4th-and-1 play and the Chargers went for it. The Chargers failed to convert and gave the Broncos a short field. The Broncos ended up coming back and winning the game.

Harbaugh was filled with self-rage after the game. “I can’t think of a time where I’ve been more mad at myself,” Harbaugh said postgame, via Anthony Gharib of ESPN. He then added, “This team works so hard, played so valiantly. And yeah, I take 100% accountability for making that decision and turned the momentum of the game. So it was the wrong one, and I got to be right on those.”

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The Chargers are arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL

Just three teams are 0-5 in the 2026 NFL season. Two of those teams were sort of predicted to be 0-5. The Miami Dolphins are in a full-on rebuild, while the Tennessee Titans are trying to figure out what they have in sophomore QB Cam Ward and the new regime between HC Robert Saleh and OC Brian Daboll. Meanwhile, the Chargers were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender.

Hence, them being 0-5 is absolutely shocking. Justin Herbert is playing at an all-time low, the running game is extremely defficient, the defense has taken a dip, and the team as whole looks to be in a black hole.

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The Chargers schedule is still abysmal for them

The next games are as tough as they come for the Chargers. Hence, the team could be on the verge of absolute chaos as if things weren’t bad enough already. This is the schedule that remains for the Chargers:

Week 6 at Kansas City

Week 7 BYE

Week 8 at Los Angeles (Rams)

Week 9 vs Texans

Week 10 at Baltimore

Week 11 vs Jets

Week 12 vs Patriots

Week 13 at Tampa Bay

Week 14 at Las Vegas

Week 15 vs 49ers

Week 16 at Miami

Week 17 vs Chiefs

Week 18 at Denver

Key takeaways

The Chargers failed to convert a 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter, leading to Denver’s comeback win.

a 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter, leading to Denver’s comeback win. Head coach Jim Harbaugh took full accountability for making the wrong fourth-down decision.

for making the wrong fourth-down decision. Los Angeles is one of three 0-5 teams in the 2026 NFL season.