Broncos’ Bo Nix admits room for improvement despite win over Chargers

Denver Broncos star quarterback Bo Nix critiqued his own play despite leading the team to a Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2026 NFL season.

The Denver Broncos secured a key victory over a weak Los Angeles Chargers team that started the 2026 NFL season 0-5, standing in stark contrast to the league’s unbeaten franchises. However, despite the win, Bo Nix‘s level of play continues to be questioned.

Nix reflected on his performance after the game, per reporter Zac Stevens. Comparing this week’s display to other games, the star quarterback definitely was not happy with how things turned out for him as a passer. “Eh, I don’t think it was the best,” Nix said.

Nix is going through the third season of his NFL career with the Broncos. He enjoyed an incredible high after leading Denver to the AFC Championship Game before going down with an injury. He looks to pick up where he left off as he leads the Broncos to another year of serious playoff contention.

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Bo Nix’s performance vs Chargers

Bo Nix and the Broncos squeezed out a win over a Chargers squad that was winless going into the game. They certainly fended off a valiant effort from the hosts, even though the win was not pretty—a victory that speaks worse about the Chargers than it reflects well on the Broncos.

Bo Nix of Denver Broncos.

Los Angeles had the momentum for most of the day as it yearned for its first victory of the year, leading 17-10 going into the fourth quarter. This did not stop Denver from making a rally, scoring the last 13 points of the game in the last 15 minutes of regulation.

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Nix completed 16 of his 27 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 10 yards on four carries in a 23-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, a performance that fails to stand out if he aims to be among the best in the NFL.

J.K. Dobbins led the run game against the Chargers with 18 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for six yards. Evan Engram led receivers with four catches for 55 yards, while Courtland Sutton caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Key takeaways

An 0-5 record leaves the Los Angeles Chargers winless following a Week 5 loss.

leaves the Los Angeles Chargers winless following a Week 5 loss. “Eh, I don’t think it was the best,” stated Bo Nix regarding his performance.

stated Bo Nix regarding his performance. 16 of 27 passes were completed by Bo Nix for 123 yards in Week 5.