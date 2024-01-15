Jim Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL, meets with shocking AFC team

Jim Harbaugh’s recent success with the Michigan Wolverines has caught eveyone’s attention. Now, the head coach might return to the NFL, as he has met with a surprising AFC team.

Several teams are currently seeking a new head coach to lead them in the 2024 season. Numerous clubs have vacancies for an HC, and they are already in the process of interviewing candidates to acquire a new one.

Currently, Jim Harbaugh is one of the most attractive names available. According to reports, he’s interested in returning to the NFL, and some teams have not wasted time and are already interviewing him for the job.

Surprising AFC team interviews Jim Harbaugh for the HC job

It appears to be only a matter of time before Jim Harbaugh makes a return to the NFL. The former quarterback recently won the national championship with the Michigan Wolverines, elevating his status as a premier head coach.

Recently, Harbaugh’s name has been circulating in the NFL. Last year, the Denver Broncos came close to hiring him, but he ultimately rejected the offer to stay with Michigan and pursue the national championship.

Now that he has accomplished his objective, it seems like he’s ready to return to the NFL. According to reports, several teams are interested in his services, but only one has interviewed him as of today.

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced that they interviewed Jim Harbaugh today. The team is in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Brandon Staley at the end of the 2023 season.

Harbaugh is already familiar with the Chargers, having played for them from 1999 to 2000. Additionally, he has extensive knowledge of the AFC West, serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders from 2002 to 2003.

What is Jim Harbaugh’s record as head coach in the NFL?

Jim Harbaugh’s record as head coach is remarkable. Leading the 49ers from 2011 to 2014, he won 49 games, lost 22, and tied another. San Francisco has been the only team he has coached so far.

In 2013, Jim Harbaugh came close to lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but his own brother denied him. In Super Bowl XLVII, John defeated his younger brother, securing a victory for the Ravens against the 49ers.