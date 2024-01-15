Death, taxes, and the Dallas Cowboys collapsing in January. Once again, one of the most powerful teams in the National Football League — both on and off the field — crumbled under pressure. This time in a historical way.

The Cowboys were riding a 16-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium and hosted the youngest team to make the playoffs since 1982. None of that mattered, as the Green Bay Packers hit the ground running and never took their feet off the gas during the game.

Jordan Love was throwing sidearm passes like Patrick Mahomes and HC Matt LaFleur coached circles around Mike McCarthy. Like clockwork, Dak Prescott had some crucial turnovers, as he usually does when it matters the most.

The Cowboys had a star-studded team on both sides of the field. Just when it seemed like they could finally get over the hump and back to the big game, they couldn’t even get a single win in the playoffs against the least experienced team in the postseason.

NFL Rumors: Who Could Replace Mike McCarthy?

Team owner Jerry Jones had made it loud and clear before the playoffs: Mike McCarthy’s job would be assessed on a game-to-game basis. If that’s the case, then there’s simply no way he’s coming back next season, nor should he. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three potential replacements for him.

3. Kellen More

Kellen Moore was Mike McCarthy’s scapegoat after yet another collapse last season. They never saw eye-to-eye, and he ended up taking the OC job with the Los Angeles Chargers despite being tied to multiple HC positions over the past couple of years.

It’s not a secret that Jerry Jones has always been quite fond of him, and he’s also the kind of guy who’d bring him back just to stick it to McCarthy. He was a rising star in the coaching scene, and he should at least get an interview.

2. Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans had to choose between their coach and their GM, and they may have made the wrong decision. Mike Vrabel instantly became a hot candidate among HC positions, which is no surprise, considering how much he overachieved in Tennessee.

He’s a strong character and a guy who’s going to hold everybody accountable and get the job done. Even with a subpar quarterback, he constantly found success and only had two losing seasons in his tenure.

1. Bill Belichick

Of course, the legendary Bill Belichick will be tied with every potential head coaching opening, and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be the exception to that rule. Jerry Jones has always had him in high regard, and the possibility of coaching ‘America’s Team’ should be quite enticing.

The Cowboys are built for the regular season and have a strong roster, so Belichick could easily get the 15 wins he needs to pass Don Shula without having to go through a rebuild. However, whether Jones will be willing to give him the keys and allow him to make all decisions remains to be seen.