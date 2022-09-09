Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's range of influence seems not to be entirely lost as despite not being considered a star for the San Francisco 49ers, he found a way to contribute to his team this early in the NFL season.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's story with the San Francisco 49ers was one of the front-page stories heading into the NFL season. The good news for Jimmy G is that the plot seems to have taken a 180-degree turn.

That's right, for the ego of Garoppolo, born 30 years ago in Illinois, there is not much of a remedy because barring injury or indiscipline, it will be Trey Lance who will serve as the helmsman of the 49ers offense in the season that has just begun in the NFL.

However, with the former New England Patriots quarterback's distance from the field during the early season, it appears that Jimmy Garoppolo has found a way to positively influence the San Francisco 49ers.

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to contribute to the San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 of the NFL will put the 49ers up against the Chicago Bears. The team is already fine-tuning details in order to come out on top in this first game of the season. That is where, as incredible as it may seem, Jimmy Garoppolo will make an important contribution for the team to win.

The Athletic's journalist David Lombardi pointed out that San Francisco's defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo is imitating Justin Fields' dangerous moves in practice to help his defensive line better prepare to nullify him.

"He's done a great job. He's giving some great looks as far as getting the ball out, moving around, scrambling. Jimmy has done an excellent job," Demeco Ryans has stated, according to insider Cam Inman.

This should certainly help to boost the bonuses of a banged-up Jimmy Garoppolo, who is proving his professionalism and dedication to the San Francisco 49ers despite being stripped of his place as the team's starting quarterback for the current NFL season.