Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly considering retirement, potentially changing Rams’ plans

Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams since becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA) following the 2025 NFL season. What many believed was a done deal could now be in jeopardy as reports suggest “Jimmy G” is eyeing retirement.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Garoppolo is weighing all his options ahead of a “final decision”. Retirement is on the table, and the 34-year-old quarterback is seriously considering that option.

If Garoppolo indeed hangs up the cleats and calls it a career after 12 NFL seasons, the Rams will enter a race against the clock to find a primary backup option. Matthew Stafford is the undisputed QB1 in the City of Angels, but the Rams must search for another candidate to fill in as the first replacement. As it stands, only Stetson Bennett is on the depth chart behind Stafford, and the national champion with Georgia hasn’t proven a reliable option in the NFL.

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Rams could draft a QB

With the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner, the Rams may be trying to speed Garoppolo’s decision. The sooner Los Angeles learns if its backup candidate wants to play football again or not, the easier it can be for them to address the elephant in the room.

Jimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams

If Garoppolo is out of the picture, there’s a very high chance the Rams select a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Plus, having a rookie learn behind two potential future Hall of Famers in Stafford and Sean McVay may be a dream scenario for any quarterback coming into the league. In more ways than one, it’s a win-win scenario.

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Rolling with Stafford until wheels fall off

As long as Stafford is still torching defensive game plans with his prolific passing ability, the Rams may have nothing to stress about. Last season, Garoppolo didn’t throw a single pass. The former 2014 second-round pick—drafted by the New England Patriots—appeared in three games, but exclusively in garbage time as Stafford and the Rams blew opponents out of the water.

Jimmy G’s job was limited to handing the ball off and kneeling. As a result, he ended the campaign with nine carries for -10 yards. His role was remarkably similar to the one he held 10 years prior with the Patriots; Garoppolo finished the 2015 season with a lone completion and -5 rushing yards while serving as Tom Brady’s backup.

Life is cyclical, but Garoppolo had no desire to serve in such an expendable role as a 12-year veteran in the NFL. Barring an injury to Stafford, Garoppolo would be in for more of the same in 2026. Thus, having earned significant money and grown his net worth over the years, it makes sense why Jimmy G may believe he has hit the end of the road. As for the Rams, they cannot say they didn’t see it coming, though it does throw a wrench in their plans.