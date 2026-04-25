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Sean McVay dismisses admittedly grumpy attitude after Rams picked Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft’s first round

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the moody answers he provided after the team drafted Ty Simpson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams
© Norm Hall/Getty ImagesHead coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams

One of the most viral clips after the 2026 NFL Draft‘s first round ended was Sean McVay, apparently not happy with the Los Angeles Rams picking Ty Simpson with the 13th pick. However, the head coach has cleared the air about what was going on.

McVay admitted he was moody. “That was never my intended way to be able to come off, but sometimes I can be a little grumpy.” McVay also cleared the air saying his relationship with GM Les Snead is great. “This is my buddy right here,” the Rams HC said.

As for why he was moody, McVay said “Well, there were other things that had nothing to do with that, which that’s normal life.” He didn’t say much more than that, but apparently, Ty Simpson was not the reason for his angered mood.

McVay actually spoke well of Ty Simpson

I’m excited to be able to add Ty. What a blessing it is for him to be able to learn from Matthew and to be able to come into this atmosphere and environment,” McVay said. The head coach did still say that the Rams are Matthew Stafford’s team, and there is no pressure for him to retire.

McVay is a highly emotional person, for good or bad. That’s also what makes him a great leader of men, able to galvanize his troops to get the best out of them on the field. He is one of the best characters in the NFL and actually, Ty Simpson could learn a lot from him.

See also

Sean McVay’s message to Ty Simpson is to compete to be Matthew Stafford’s backup as Rams used 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to get him

The Rams could’ve gone all-in, but opted for the future

The Rams were so close to go to a Super Bowl last season, that many expected to target gamechangers to challenge once again for the throne. However, they opted to get an heir to Matthew Stafford.

This also means the Rams think they can challenge for a Super Bowl with their roster right now, without the need of new pieces. They will try to run it back in what could be Stafford’s swan song.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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