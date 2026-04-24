Sean McVay’s message to Ty Simpson is to compete to be Matthew Stafford’s backup as Rams used 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to get him

Sean McVay didn’t look precisely ecstatic to see the Los Angeles Rams use their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in quarterback Ty Simpson. When asked, he didn’t even assure the rookie a guaranteed backup spot to Matthew Stafford.

When asked if Simpson was the first target, McVay said, “Let’s make one thing clear, this is Matthew’s [Stafford] team. You get a chance to be able to address the backup quarterback. We’ve got Stetson.”

Then he was asked about the expectations, and McVay said “we’ll see, he’s got to compete with Stetson [Bennett].“ Hence, the Rams head coach let everyone know Simpson is not even guaranteed to be the QB2 behind Stafford. That’s awfully concerning for such a high pick in the draft.

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Stetson Bennett’s status with the Rams

Bennett had two runs at the National Championship during his Georgia days and won both affairs. He is one of the most decorated college quarterbacks of all time. However, he has never had a good NFL stock. He was picked 128th in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stetson Bennett IV throws his second TD of the game! This time to

Brennan Presley.



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/56DgCRwtcg — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

However, Bennett has only played in preseason games for the Rams. However, it seems like he won’t be relegated unless Ty Simpson wins that QB2 battle in preseason. Now, it’s up to the Alabama product to beat the Georgia alumn to prove he is worth his draft pick.

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If he beats Bennett, it’s a best-case scenario for Simpson

If Simpson gets over the hurdle of Bennett, this could be the best thing that happens to him. Getting to learn from a future Hall of Famer like Matthew Stafford on a prolific scheme like Sean McVay’s is an incredible setting for a guy like Simpson.