Rams QB depth chart updated after drafting Ty Simpson to back up Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams made a definitive move for the future by drafting Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is the team’s updated quarterback depth chart, with Matthew Stafford remaining the unquestioned starter.

Following Jimmy Garoppolo’s decision to retire, the Rams needed to add a quarterback to back up Matthew Stafford, who will leave football soon. Consequently, they selected former Alabama standout Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Simpson’s arrival, Matthew Stafford remains the QB1 on the depth chart. Simpson is now set to compete against Stetson Bennett IV for the backup role in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

*Developing news…