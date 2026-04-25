Matthew Stafford welcomes Ty Simpson to Rams, yet Sean McVay still strongly prefers the veteran

Ty Simpson has joined the Los Angeles Rams as their 2026 NFL Draft first-round pick. While Matthew Stafford welcomes his arrival, Sean McVay has made it clear that the veteran remains the unquestioned starter.

Prior to the NFL Draft, Jimmy Garoppolo surprised the Rams by considering retirement. This uncertainty forced Los Angeles to adjust their draft strategy, leading them to select Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall to secure the quarterback room.

With Simpson’s arrival, many wondered if he would eventually bench Stafford. However, while the veteran is open to mentoring the former Alabama standout, McVay has emphasized that Stafford is the starter for the foreseeable future—not just for one year.

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“He couldn’t be more of a stud,” McVay said about Stafford. “When you’re an elite competitor the way he is, he responded exactly the way I would want to. He’s going to put his arm around this guy. . . . He’s like, ‘I understand it.’ He’s earned the right to be year to year, and if he tells me he wants to play three more years, no one would be more excited about that than me.”

The Rams are preparing for the future

Although Sean McVay stated that Simpson will have to compete for the backup role, the front office clearly views Ty as the future of the franchise. Investing a top-15 pick in a quarterback is a move intended for more than just finding an elite backup.

The Rams are aware that Simpson—who had a limited number of college starts—needs a mentor to develop properly. That mentor is Matthew Stafford, a future Hall of Famer whose guidance could lead the young signal-caller to success.

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Stetson Bennett IV remains the other quarterback on the roster. However, he has not seen significant action since arriving in 2023, as the Rams previously preferred Jimmy Garoppolo in the primary backup role.

One last ride for Matthew Stafford… or not?

Sean McVay recently remarked that he would love to have Matthew Stafford for “three or more years,” a statement that suggests Simpson may have to wait his turn. Ultimately, the timeline depends on the veteran’s eventual decision to retire.

Matthew Stafford had one of the most prolific passing seasons you'll ever see 🎯 @invisalign pic.twitter.com/jSksvSAPhM — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2026

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Stafford, who is coming off a 2025 NFL MVP season, has already won a Super Bowl and secured his Hall of Fame legacy. Nevertheless, his desire to win more—combined with the Rams’ competitive roster—suggests he may stay on the field longer than many originally expected.