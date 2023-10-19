Davante Adams is not happy with the Las Vegas Raiders. The wide receiver hasn’t caught a touchdown pass since Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has 471 yards for the season. In the last game facing the Patriots, he only had 29 yards.

“When you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses. It’s greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I’m not here just to hang out. I came here to win and to do it the right way.”

Last year, Adams left the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers to play with his great friend Derek Carr. However, Carr signed this year with the New Orleans Saints and Davante doesn’t feel appreciated after staying in Las Vegas.

How long is Davante Adams under contract with the Raiders?

In 2022, Davante Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Though he is not publicly asking for a trade, the wide receiver’s stance has created a lot of controversy.

“I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, why is there an issue?’ I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point. It’s not about me, but I’m one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go. If I’m not getting it, then that’s obviously not according to plan.”

Of course, Adams’ words is a direct message for Josh McDaniels as he is the offensive playcaller. However, the former coordinator with the Patriots totally understands the situation.

“Honestly, great players wouldn’t be great if they didn’t want to try to help the team win in every way that they can. The game is different for them because they’ve achieved a certain status and they want to contribute every single time that they’re out there as much as they can. So, that’s part of them being them. I would never tell them to squash that. He’s been a great leader.”

Can the Raiders make the playoffs?

The Las Vegas Raiders are in second place of the AFC West with a 3-3 record. They are two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs, but two matchups with Patrick Mahomes are still ahead.

If the Raiders don’t get the division, the Wild Card race in the conference is totally wide open. They’re right there in the mix with other teams such as the Bills, Steelers, Bengals, Browns, Jets, Texans and Colts.

Buffalo have the No.5 spot with 3-2, Pittsburgh is No. 6 (3-2) and Cleveland hold the last berth (3-2). Though it’s too soon for projections, 10-7 might be enough for the playoffs.

What is the remaining schedule for the Raiders?

This is the remaining schedule for the Raiders: Giants, Jets, @Miami, Chiefs, Minnesota, Chargers, @Chiefs, @Colts and Denver. The bye week comes before the matchup with the Vikings.