Plenty of chatter around the league is how players perform after massive contracts. Despite there is no denying that Jalen Hurts doesn’t have any character issues limiting his production, his performance has been at least subpar this season. He received a significant contract in the offseason for taking the Eagles to the Super Bowl, but he hasn’t backed it up yet.

In particular, one statistic proves to be very concerning for the Eagles‘ aspirations to return to the big game. This is none other than the interceptions, which is an area where he has been outstanding. However, he has been careless with the ball as he has seven interceptions in six matchups.

This number is even higher than his total of six he has thrown for last season. What’s even more worrying for the Eagles is that one of those interceptions directly led to their defeat against the New York Jets last Sunday. His figure in this category is so bad that he could be paired with much worse quarterbacks thus far in this category.

Jalen Hurts Has Similar Numbers to Mac Jones and Jimmy Garoppolo

His impact on the offense is much more important than other players as he can affect the game in different ways. Very few quarterbacks can move the chains with their legs like Hurts can do. He can also be a threat in the end zone running the ball, but he has not been efficient when passing.

Eagles’ quarterback has the same number of interceptions as Mac Jones, a player that has been under fire the whole season as the Patriots have their worst season in decades with a 1-5 record after six matches. Jones has the benefit of the doubt compared to Hurts because the Patriots have been boosted by less than stellar talent in the offense.

Hurts has only thrown fewer interceptions than one player. The leader in interceptions after six matchups is Jimmy Garoppolo, who has eight, despite having missed a game with a concussion. There is a significant difference against him as the quarterback has only started five games for the Raiders.

How Many Touchdown Passes Has Hurts Thrown?

Hurts has thrown seven touchdown passes in six games this season.