Joe Flacco can reach historic feat if he debuts with win in Bengals vs Packers

Joe Flacco is on the verge of NFL history. The former Super Bowl champion will debut for the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday and will play against the Green Bay Packers. This is a team the quarterback already beat this season while repping the Cleveland Browns shirt.

Joe Flacco can become only the second signal-caller to beat a team twice with two different teams. Only Jack Kemp has done it before, beating the New York Titans (now the Jets) as the starter for both the Chargers and the Bills.

That happened back in 1962. Now, if Flacco can do it or not remains to be seen, but the Packers are a very good team and are coming off a bye week. It will be an uphill battle. Not to mention, Flacco is a Bengal since a week ago, his knowledge of the playbook might be very limited.

It would be a huge blow to the Packers if they lose

It’s a must-win situation for the Packers. Not only do they want to avoid sharing an infamous record with the Jets, but it would be an indictment on who the Packers are as a team. Losing twice to Flacco at this point of his career would be an absolute fraudcheck on the Cheeseheads.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers

Last time, it was the Browns’ defense that stopped the Packers as the game ended 13-10. Now, the Cincy defense should not be a problem as it has one of the worst units in the NFL. But, there is some danger as the Bengals possess many top-tier weapons. If Flacco can make it a shootout, that’s where he can pull another upset.

Cincinnati is urged to at least look competent on offense

The fact that the Bengals traded for Flacco speaks to their desperation after the Joe Burrow injury. The offense has been dreadful with Jake Browning under center. With weapons like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as receivers and Chase Brown at running back, scoring shouldn’t be an issue for the Bengals.

Of course, any team would miss Burrow, but the downgrade has been too steep. Flacco at least gives some upside in terms of letting it rip. He will have turnovers, but he will also push the ball downfield.