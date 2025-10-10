Joe Flacco gets key Bengals weapon back for matchup against the Packers

Trending topics:
The Cincinnati Bengals will have one of their top wide receivers ready for the game against the Green Bay Packers, a matchup that will mark Joe Flacco’s debut as the team's new starting quarterback.

Joe Flacco, new quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Flacco is preparing for his debut as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals as the team desperately searches for a spark after recent struggles. The good news for Flacco is that he is expected to have star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase back on the field against the Green Bay Packers.

This positive development was reported by Matt Zenitz on X: “Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who didn’t practice today and is listed as questionable on Cincinnati’s injury report, is expected to play vs. the Packers on Sunday, sources tell CBS Sports.”

Developing story…

