The Cincinnati Bengals, after losing Joe Burrow for more than three months due to injury, will try to save their season with an emergency decision from head coach Zac Taylor. Following the surprising trade with the Browns, Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback in the game against the Green Bay Packers.

“I’ve played him a lot and watched him a lot. He brings great experience and great leadership. His style fits our style of play too. So, I’m excited to get him out there. We’ll start him this week. So, he’s going to take all the reps and get ready to go. He already spent a lot of time meeting with us, getting up to speed. So, I feel really good about where he’s at.”

The Bengals’ plan is very clear: stay alive as long as possible, at least until December, hoping that Burrow can return to chase a wildcard spot in the playoffs or, in the best-case scenario, compete for the division against the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who will be starting quarterback for Bengals against Packers?

Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. After watching Jake Browning for several weeks, Zac Taylor was not convinced and has made an emergency decision.

However, Flacco comes off a very poor start to the season with the Browns, where he was benched and replaced by rookie Dillon Gabriel. The obvious upside is that the former Super Bowl champion will get a massive upgrade on offense with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Taylor will look to find the 2023 version of Flacco, which earned the veteran the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after he rescued the Browns and, in an incredible fashion, led them to the playoffs.