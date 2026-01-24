Joe Flacco turns heads with major admission about his NFL future

While the NFL currently features a wealth of young, highly talented quarterbacks, several veterans continue to make headlines. One of them is Joe Flacco, who switched franchises within the AFC North last season with the goal of filling the void left by Joe Burrow’s injury.

Now, the question many are asking is whether the 41-year-old still has the internal drive to suit up again next season. While logic might suggest that retirement could be a reasonable option, Flacco appears to have other plans.

“A lot of guys talk about falling out of love with the game or just kind of knowing,” Flacco said this week on the BMore Football Podcast, via the Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin. “I don’t think that’s hit me yet.”

He also add: “We talk about 40 being an old age, but in the grand scheme of things, I don’t really think you’re that old. I think we’ve had a couple guys in front of me that are the best to ever do it that have shown if you want to do it, you can still play at a high level.”

Joe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025.

Flacco’s numbers in 2025

Joe Flacco’s 2025 season was a journey of two halves within the AFC North, marked by veteran resilience and a mid-year change of scenery. After beginning the campaign as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Flacco was eventually sent to the Cincinnati Bengals midway through the season to provide much-needed stability.

Despite the transition between divisional rivals, he managed to put up productive numbers across 13 total games, finishing the year with 2,479 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while maintaining a 40.9 QBR.