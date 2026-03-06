NY Rangers announce surprising report about Vincent Trocheck before NHL trade deadline

New York Rangers fans—along with the rest of the NHL—are constantly refreshing their social media in search of Vincent Trocheck trade news. However, they could be in for a mixed signal after the Blueshirts confirmed the veteran forward is not participating in Friday’s practice. However, the Rangers have revealed his absence wasn’t due to a roster management decision.

“Vincent Trocheck isn’t on the ice, as expected. Not calling it roster management today, though. Team says he’s under the weather,” as reported by The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano.

Trocheck’s ailment timing seems to be out of a script as rumors now suggest the Rangers have found a dark horse to trade Trocheck as the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings make their final offers before the trade deadline in the 2025-26 NHL season.

What will Rangers decide to do with Trocheck?

The closer we are to the the 3:00 PM ET deadline, the wilder rumors grow around the NHL. That is saying a lot as it’s already looking like an asylum. Some reports suggest the Rangers could prolong Trocheck’s stay with Mike Sullivan, others state that’d be the final nail in the coffin for Chris Drury and his time as GM of the Broadway Blueshirts.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers at PNC Arena

Right now, anything can happen. The crazier the report, the more it feels like it’s actually the most plausible. What is clear, though, is that the Rangers will be looking quite different after the deadline.

Sam Carrick has already left the team, as the key player was traded to the Sabres in a draft-boosting move for the Blueshirts. Whether Trocheck is the next one out the door, it’s safe to assume Carrick wasn’t the last departure as New York dives into its retool.