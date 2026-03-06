Connor Bedard breaks silence on Nick Foligno trade to Wild with clear warning for former Blackhawks captain

Connor Bedard continues to prove he is ready to be the next captain of the Chicago Blackhawks. After Nick Foligno was traded to the Minnesota Wild, the 20-year-old star dropped a clear message for his former teammate, whom the Hawks will be seeing soon in the 2025-26 NHL season.

While Bedard and the Blackhawks have nothing but respect and gratitude for Foligno, the young team in Windy City is ready to turn the page. That sentiment was made visible after Bedard broke his silence on recent Blackhawks trades with a clear message for the front office.

Now, Bedard—who recently secured a key promotion—becoming an alternate captain for the remainder of the campaign, dropped yet another powerful statement. This time, clearly reflecting the unapologetic mindset that a roster as filled with youth as Chicago’s would take.

“He better keep his head up out there for the boys,” Bedard jokingly said about Foligno, via Ben Pope of Chicago Sun-Times. “I think he’s going to look a little ugly in those jerseys.” Bedard’s Blackhawks and Foligno’s Wild will meet in a home-and-home series on March 17-19.

Nick Foligno is now on the Minnesota Wild

New leader in Chicago

While Bedard’s message for Foligno was meant as banter, it could also reflect the new direction the Blackhawks are headed in—at the very least, the direction Bedard hopes his team takes. Foligno’s trade didn’t catch anybody by surprise. It was a very real possibility, especially after reports hinted Bedard could lose his captain following Foligno’s cryptic comment on his NHL future.

Still, just because the team was ready for it and expecting such a trade doesn’t mean they walk away from it unscathed. However, the Hawks have seen so many faces head out the door that they might be immune to the pain by now. Bedard made it clear that’s not the case—it stings.

Fortunately for Chicago, Bedard has made it his goal to guarantee the 2025–26 campaign was the last time the Blackhawks were sellers before the trade deadline, at least for as long as he is in town. With him trending to re-sign and be named captain ahead of next season, it looks like Bedard will be around for a long while.